BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are urging New Year’s Eve partiers to take precautions with their drinks as they hit the bars Friday night.

Police said they’ve seen an increase in reports of drugged drinks at Boston bars earlier this month, and said bargoers should never leave their drinks unattended.

James Quelle of Sons of Boston agreed.

“Just keep your drink with you at all times. If you’re going to go to the bathroom, bring your drink with you. If you want to leave your drink, leave it with your friend, the person you came with,” Quelle said.

