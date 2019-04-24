Police urge public to avoid Natick neighborhood due to ‘significant activity’

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The public is being urged to avoid a neighborhood in Natick due to “significant police activity” on Wednesday night.
Video from Sky7 HD showed several heavily-armed SWAT members gathered around a home in the area of the 80 block of Pond Street.
The situation is “in hand” and the scene is expected to be cleared “shortly,” according to Natick police.
No additional information was immediately available.
