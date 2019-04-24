Police urge public to avoid Natick neighborhood due to ‘significant activity’

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The public is being urged to avoid a neighborhood in Natick due to “significant police activity” on Wednesday night.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several heavily-armed SWAT members gathered around a home in the area of the 80 block of Pond Street.

The situation is “in hand” and the scene is expected to be cleared “shortly,” according to Natick police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Reports are that the situation on Pond St is presently in hand. All considerations made by the media in keeping the scene safe is greatly appreciated. Units should be clearing shortly. — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) April 24, 2019

There is significant Police activity in the area of the 80 block of Pond St. Please avoid the area. Media is requested to refrain from broadcast or dissemination of images until the scene is stable Thank you — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) April 24, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

