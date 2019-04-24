Police urge public to keep an eye out for newborn wildlife babies

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are urging the public to keep an eye out for newborn wildlife babies after a pair of young raccoons were rescued in Dedham on Wednesday.

“It’s the time of year when wildlife babies are being born,” the Dedham Police Department reminded the public in a Facebook post.

The department did not say where the raccoons were found but they appear to be safe and healthy.

Anyone who stumbles upon wildlife which seems out of place is asked to contact animal control officials in their community.

Its the time of year when wildlife babies are being born. Please call Animal Control if you find such animals in order to assess for help or leaving with Mom. These babies were found this am. pic.twitter.com/3n7KoQodCq — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) April 24, 2019

