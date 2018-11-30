Police urge public to obey laws after driver runs red light, causes violent 3-car crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Milton are urging to the public to obey traffic laws after a motorist was caught on video running a red light before violently colliding with two other cars late Sunday night.

Video shared by the Milton Police Department shows a car traveling on Centre Street blow through a red light and smash into two cars on Reedsdale Road.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle responsible for the crash to careen into a traffic light pole, which toppled to the ground. Debris from all three cars was left scattered all over the road.

“We hope this video will serve as a reminder for all operators to please obey traffic laws for the safety of all,” the department said in a Facebook post. “This collision could have been avoided if the motorist exercised more care.”

Remarkably, no one was seriously injured.

