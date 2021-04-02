MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are urging residents to be on the lookout after more than 100 catalytic converters were reported over the past six months.

The thefts that have been occurring since October 2020 had primarily taken place at businesses but lately these crimes have happened at residences and sometimes in an owner’s driveway, according to police.

Most of these thefts take place at night and are not immediately discovered, making it more difficult to identify a suspect.

Detectives are working continuously on these cases and say they have closed quite a few.

Police are urging residents to install security cameras and lights on their property to make it easier to monitor their vehicle and also catch a suspect in action.

They also suggest that residents install a theft prevention device on their catalytic converter to make it more difficult to remove.

In addition, they recommend that a service technician etch the car owner’s VIN onto the catalytic converter to make it easier to identify if it was stolen.

