NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a loose python seen slithering around Northbridge.

Officers received an initial report of a large snake in the area of Jonhston Avenue on Thursday.

They searched the area but could not find the reptile.

The following morning, they learned of a confirmed sighting in the area of 87 East St. heading to the back of 77 East St.

The reporting party described the snake as a 3.5-foot-long ball python.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked to call Northbridge police dispatch at 508-234-6211.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)