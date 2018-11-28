Police urging Watertown, Belmont residents to lock doors after rash of break-ins

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are trying to crack the case after several break-ins in Belmont and Watertown.

Police are saying computers, cash, and jewelry are just some of the items taken over the past week and a half.

People in both towns are feeling a little anxious.

“Nothing ever goes on here, so I’m actually shocked,” one woman said.

Residents were a little rattled to hear police are increasing patrols along the Belmont/Watertown line after seven brazen house breaks over the last 10 days, including three Tuesday night in Watertown.

“We are taking this very seriously. It’s an active investigation. We’re committing a lot of resources to it,” Watertown police officer James O’Connor said.

One resident hopes her barking dogs deter any would-be thieves. Police say all the break-ins have occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“That’s insane because that’s a time when you think everyone is coming home and it’s the least time you’d expect it,” she said.

Police are urging to leave doors locked, hide valuables, and to notify neighbors if going away for the holidays.

“They’re going right for things they can take out of the house right away whether it’s an iPad, computer, cash, or jewelry,” said Belmont Police Deputy Chief James MacIsaac.

“It’s a shame to do it any time of the year, but around the holidays is unfortunate,” resident Stephen Meehan said.

Police are asking anyone on Winsor Ave. and any streets that border the Watertown/Belmont line, contact them immediately if they see anything suspicious.

