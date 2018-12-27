Police urging Winthrop residents to lock doors after rash of break-ins

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are trying to crack the case after several vehicle break-ins in Winthrop.

Police are saying, cash, credit cards, electronics and gift cards are just some of the things taken over since Wednesday.

Ten cars have been broken into over the last two days, leaving residents feeling a little anxious.

“It’s important for residents to remember to lock their vehicles every time they leave it unattended to help ensure that they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity,” Chief Terence Delehanty said. “Many thefts from motor vehicles can be prevented by simply locking your car doors and removing valuables from inside.”

The Winthrop police sent out a list of tips to help residents keep their cars and valuables safe:

Always lock all car doors.

Roll up windows and close sunroofs.

Never leave loose electronics in plain view.

Do not leave money in your car or loose change in plain view.

Call police immediately if you notice something missing.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins is urged to contact the detective unit at 617-539-5815.

