Police: Urine found in soap dispensers and air fresheners in Burlington library bathroom

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after someone found urine in the soap dispensers and air fresheners in a bathroom at the Burlington Public Library.

Police responded to the library on Sears Street at around 4 p.m. on March 22. Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said staff members found urine in both the soap dispenser and air freshener in the men’s room. The day before, a staff member told police a patron found a cup of urine on the shelf in the men’s room.

As part of their investigation, officers are reviewing video surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the incident is urged to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

