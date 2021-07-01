SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police used a helicopter and K9 teams to successfully locate a person who was involved in an undisclosed incident in Swampscott on Thursday morning, officials said.

The search was focused on the area of Puritan Road, according to the Swampscott Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)