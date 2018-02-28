Police use stun gun on man accused in carjacking on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was taken into custody Wednesday after police said he carjacked another driver following a car crash.

Everything began on I-495 at Route 3 in Chelmsford. Police said there was a multi-car crash that involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking two lanes. The suspect allegedly got out of his car following the crash and carjacked another driver with a hatchet.

Police said the suspect drove off and hit two other vehicles before crashing at I-493 and Route 3. He then allegedly got out of the car and tried to carjack two other people before state troopers caught up to him.

Police said troopers had to use a stun gun to take the man into custody. He was brought to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

