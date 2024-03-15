WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A shocking scene during school drop-off in Weymouth with officers using a stun gun during an arrest at an elementary school on Thursday.

Officers making the arrest at Hamilton Elementary School around 9 a.m. prompted a school-wide shelter-in-place order just as students were getting to school.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the stun gun go off, followed by a man’s screams.

Police say the man, later identified as Elismar Ferreira, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges stemming from a police pursuit in the limousine he was driving. Officers say he turned into the driveway of the school his son attends and got out of the vehicle.

That’s when police deployed a taser to subdue him.

His attorney told the judge Ferreira struggles with his mental health and was distraught because he hadn’t seen his son in two months.

The incident remains under investigation.

