Police use Taser to subdue unruly man found hiding in car at closed Hingham dealership

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham police officer deployed a Taser to subdue an unruly Providence, Rhode Island, man who was found hiding in a car on the lot of a closed dealership last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man walking around cars at the fenced-in Best Chevrolet on Derby St. around 12:50 a.m. saw 22-year-old Cristian Adames Torres inside one of the used cars, according to the Hingham Police Department.

As an officer approached, Torres stepped out of the car and began walking away. When the officer ordered him to stop, police say Torres said that he was looking for a place to sleep before running off.

Torres then allegedly ran directly at a second officer who was approaching on foot. Despite commands to stop, police say the man continued running, prompting the officer to use his Taser.

Torres fell to the ground and he was arrested without incident.

Police say there have been past incidents at the lot in which tires were stolen off several vehicles.

A search of the lot found the SUV that Torres was hiding in was missing lug nuts on the wheels. A jack was also found under the vehicle.

Torres was arraigned in Hingham District Court on charges including felony breaking and entering in the nighttime and trespassing. He was released after posting $500 bail.

