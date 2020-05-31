Police use tear gas on protesters as cruisers smashed, bottles thrown at officers in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers used tear gas on protesters on Tremont Street in Boston Sunday and protesters allegedly threw bricks at them while also throwing bottles at police in Downtown Crossing after a peaceful protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death Sunday night.

Protesters broke the windshields of a police SUV on Tremont Street as well. One officer was in the SUV when the windows were broken.

Other protesters jumped on another police cruiser on Tremont Street.

The confrontations took place after a largely peaceful protest at the State House.

Police told “peaceful protesters” to leave Tremont Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Officers wearing riot gear lined Downtown Crossing and pushed crowds back with motorcycles on Tremont Street while some protesters launched fireworks.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Peaceful protestors along Tremont Street are asked to vacate the area. If you are a peaceful protestor, the time to vacate and go home is now. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020