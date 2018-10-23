Police: Vehicle break-in suspect caught red-handed in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing theft charges after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen items Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man who tried to break into his car in the area of Laxson Avenue and Jewett Street about 11 p.m. stopped Sean Morrissey, as he was exiting a nearby driveway, according to Manchester police.

Police say Morrissey was caught with an array of stolen items, including several pocketbooks, women’s wallets, sunglass cases, and a knife.

Morrissey was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Nov. 11 on two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of possessing prescription drugs, and a loitering and prowling charge.

