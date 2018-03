WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they are assisting with an investigation after two people were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Westford Academy.

The school put out a statement saying no students, staff or faculty members were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)