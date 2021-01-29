Police: Vehicle sought in connection with Everett shots fired investigation

Courtesy Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with a shots fired incident in Everett, officials said.

The vehicle wanted is described a possibly a Kia Optima with tinted windows and dark rims, according to police.

The shots fire incident happened on Silver Road on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Furtado at 617-389-2120.

 

