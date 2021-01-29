Police: Vehicle sought in connection with Everett shots fired investigation

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a vehicle in connection with a shots fired incident in Everett, officials said.

The vehicle wanted is described a possibly a Kia Optima with tinted windows and dark rims, according to police.

The shots fire incident happened on Silver Road on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joe Furtado at 617-389-2120.

The @everettpolicema is interested in anyone with information on this MV – possibly a Kia Optima w tinted windows and dark rims that was involved in a shots fired incident on Silver Rd in our city yesterday afternoon. Please contact Det Joe Furtado @everettpolicema 617-389-2120. pic.twitter.com/gAshrO3cHc — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) January 29, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)