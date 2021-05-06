RICHFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is facing a charge of attempted murder in what police say was a hate crime.

Anthony Mason, 27, of Richford, was expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The alleged victim, who is Black, told police that he was on his porch when Mason drove across his lawn at him and crashed into the porch, while shouting racial epithets and threatening to kill him, police said. Mason, who is white, is also accused of driving over a dirt bike, damaging it and the lawn. The man said he knew Mason.

Mason was arrested Wednesday and was being held on $10,000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlawful mischief all with a hate-crime enhancement, police said.

It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

