Police: Vermont man dies after car crash in N.H.

ENFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old Vermont man died after a crash on Interstate 89 Thursday, New Hampshire state police said.

A silver SUV traveling in the passing lane north on I-89 in Enfield, New Hampshire at 5:30 p.m. veered into the grassy median and struck a guardrail before moving back to the roadway and stopping across both lanes of traffic, according to state police.

Robert Fuehrer, of Peachum, Vermont, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

