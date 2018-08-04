Police: Vermont man poisoned co-worker at hospital

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) — A hospital employee is accused of poisoning a co-worker at the Gifford Medical Center in Vermont.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department described an isolated incident between two workers that did not put patients in danger. WCAX-TV reports that police announced Friday that 63-year-old Wayne Parezo, of Braintree, has been charged with aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s department said Parezo is accused of putting a “foreign substance” into a co-worker’s drink. The co-worker ended up in the emergency room.

Parezo, who’s due in court in September, didn’t immediately return a message left at his home.

The hospital said he’s no longer employed there. A hospital website indicates he’d worked as an environmental services worker for several years.

