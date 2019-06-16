Police: Vermonter dies in boating accident on Lake Champlain

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a boating accident has claimed a life on Lake Champlain.

Police say 63-year-old Wayne Bailey, of Berlin, was pronounced dead Saturday after officials responded to reports of an overturned boat on Saturday. His brother, 70-year-old Eric Bailey, of East Calais, survived.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident that unfolded near Stave Island in South Hero at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing. Vermont State Police said the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death is pending.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)