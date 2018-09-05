Police: ‘Very large’ moose dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in NH

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A “very large” moose that was hit by two vehicles in New Hampshire Tuesday night has died, police said.

The two vehicles, one of which flipped on its roof, hit the moose on Route 28 near Maple Street in Barnstead, according to the Barnstead Police Department.

Two occupants in the vehicle that flipped over suffered minor injuries.

The road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

