(WHDH) — An arrest has been made in the “deliberate” killing of a 14-year-old Florida boy who was found dead last month, just one day after he was reported missing, authorities announced Thursday.

Semmie Lee Williams Jr., a 39-year-old “homeless drifter” from the streets of Miami, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Ryan Rogers, Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said during a news conference.

The body of Rogers was found on Central Boulevard near an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens on the morning of Nov. 16, police said.

“The incident itself appears to be a completely random act. We don’t have a motive in this case,” Shannon said. “I would best describe it as an innocent victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal.”

Shannon noted that Williams has a history of violent arrests, including strangulation and battery on a person 65 years of age or older, as well as domestic violence and failure to appear charges.

An investigation revealed that Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision and deemed a homicide, police announced days after Rogers’ body was found.

“We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” police said.

Shannon on Thursday stated that Rodgers died from stab wounds but he did not share any additional details.

Investigators say Rogers left his family’s home to go on a bike ride on the evening of Nov. 15 and he never returned.

An $8,000 reward had been offered for information in the homicide case.

Press Conference to be held today at 10a at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department located at 10500 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. #RyanRogers pic.twitter.com/ZyvwgTjd57 — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) December 2, 2021

