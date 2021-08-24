BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot early Sunday morning in Mattapan has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 12 Woodbole St. around 12:30 a.m. found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead late Monday night.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

