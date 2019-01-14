Police: Video captures Portsmouth, NH man mistreating dog

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A Portsmouth, New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he mistreated a dog in early December.

Police say they became aware of the incident on Dec. 3 after being sent cellphone video of 26-year-old David Dantino walking Knox, a three-year-old Australian Shepherd, outside of an apartment complex near Anne Avenue.

The video shows Dantino, a friend of the dog’s owner, lifting the dog by the leash attached to its throat collar with enough force that the dog twirls in the air, police said. Dantino is also allegedly seen kicking and jerking the dog.

After an investigation, police charged Dantino with three counts of animal cruelty.

Dantino allegedly claimed he was training the dog, according to police.

“For me, it was hard to watch. It was disturbing,” Patrol Sergeant Kuffer Kaltenborn said. “It’s clearly an act of animal cruelty and it’s not something that I would ever see as justified under any circumstance whatsoever.”

Animal control says Knox is physically OK.

Dantino is scheduled to be arraigned in March.

