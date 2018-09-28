BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WHDH) — Police in Ohio launched an investigation after a Facebook video surfaced showing a 10-year-old boy getting a tattoo in a living room.

A mother in Bellefontaine let a 16-year-old tattoo her son’s upper arm after the child asked for a tattoo, Lt. Rick Herring told WSYX.

A video of the incident posted on social media sparked outrage from viewers and prompted hundreds of phone calls to the police.

“We’ve gotten calls from several different states of people that are concerned for the welfare of this child,” Herring said.

Officers visited the mother’s home where they met with the boy.

“The child was not in any distress,” Herring said. “The child had actually said he had asked for the tattoo.”

Local media reported that the tattoo artist is facing misdemeanor charges.

