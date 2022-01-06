BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department announced Thursday that violent and property crimes are continuing to decrease in the city.

Violent crime, which includes homicide, rape, attempted rape, robbery, and aggravated assault, dropped 15 percent compared to 2020 and 20 percent compared to the five-year average, according to police.

The number of homicides went from 56 in 2020 to 40 in 2021, marking a 29 percent reduction, police said.

In 2021, there were 198 shooting victims, which police say was 76 fewer than in 2020, making for a 28 percent reduction.

Shooting incidents also declined by 28 percent.

Part one crime, which includes violent crime and property crimes such as burglary, larceny, and auto theft, dropped 13 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, police said.

This marks the fifth year in a row where both violent and property crimes have significantly decreased, police added.

Officers reportedly arrested three percent fewer people in 2021 than in 2020.

Officers also took 833 guns off the streets, police said.

“These crime statistics are a continued reflection of the steadfast commitment of the men and women, sworn and civilian, of the Boston Police Department in providing public safety to every neighborhood across the City of Boston,” Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said. “Through intelligence-led and data-driven policing, an enduring focus on enhancing community partnerships, and unwavering resiliency, the members of the Boston Police Department were able to reduce violent crime significantly to improve the quality of life for all of Boston’s residents.”

