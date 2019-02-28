Police: Violent fugitive nabbed in Rhode Island after cutting GPS tracking monitor

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough man wanted for violating the terms of his probation connected to serious cases out of Plymouth County and the state of Montana was arrested in Rhode Island, officials say.

Members of the Bristol County District Attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police arrested 34-year-old William Monopoli, who also goes by William Burnham-Shurtleff after he allegedly cut his GPS tracking monitor during a high-speed chase with Lakeville police and failing to submit to drug and alcohol screens, according to a release issued by the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers found Monopoli in the Holiday Inn in Smithfield on Tuesday night with a 32-year-old woman who had been reported missing.

He was taken into custody and the woman was picked up by her mother, officials said.

Monopoli was ordered held without bail Thursday afternoon. He is due back in court on March 25 for a final probation surrender hearing.

“This is a very dangerous defendant who does not belong out on the street as evidenced by the high-speed chase that occurred in Plymouth County,” District Attorney Quinn said. “This case again highlights the importance that I place on tracking down dangerous fugitives, and working together with other law enforcement agencies to hold these fugitives accountable and make our communities safer.”

