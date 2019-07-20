Police: VT man arrested after Bernardston traffic stop uncovers crack cocaine

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Vermont man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Bernardston early Sunday morning led to the recovery of 42 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

Troopers who stopped a 2018 Dodge SUV on Route 91 northbound around 3:30 a.m. arrested Reginald Jones, 37, of Barre after a search of the vehicle uncovered the cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,300 in cash, according to state police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on a charge of trafficking in cocaine.

