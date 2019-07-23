Police: VT men arrested after traffic stop uncovers more than 1,500 bags of heroin

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Vermont men are facing heroin trafficking charges after police allegedly found more than 1,500 bags of heroin at a motor vehicle stop in Greenfield on Saturday.

A trooper who stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla on 1-91 North for motor vehicle violations at around 1 a.m. found approximately 1,520 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin with a weight of about 30.4 grams, according to state police.

Driver Kenneth Demingware and passenger Kyle Dennis, both from Barre, were arrested on multiple charges including trafficking heroin and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Both were expected to be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court.

