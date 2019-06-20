Police: VT woman arrested after traffic stop uncovers 1,100 bags of heroin

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Vermont woman is facing drug a trafficking charge after police say she was caught with 1,100 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Bernardston on Tuesday night.

A trooper who stopped a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz for operating erratically on Route 91 about 11:50 p.m. arrested the driver, Ashley Cloutier, 27, of Bellows Falls, after he noticed her trying to hide a bag that was found to contain 1,100 small wax bags containing single hits of heroin, according to state police.

The 22 grams of heroin allegedly recovered from the vehicle had an estimated street value of $11,000.

She was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending her arraignment Wednesday in Greenfield District Court on a charge of trafficking in heroin.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)