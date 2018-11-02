Police: VT woman finds metal in Halloween candy

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a woman found metal embedded in a piece of candy that a child collected during Halloween.

Authorities say the Middlebury woman gave the Laffy Taffy candy to her dog as a treat Wednesday, and she found the metal object after the dog cut its mouth.

Police Chief Thomas Hanley says it appears the metal was a broken remnant of the candy’s manufacturing process and there is no evidence that the candy was tampered with. The Ferrara Candy Co. says there is no indication the metal object was a result of the manufacturing process and says it takes the safety and integrity of its products very seriously.

Hanley says this was the only report of contaminated candy police received Wednesday.

