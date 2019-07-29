STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old who threw a soda bottle out of a vehicle window, striking a male victim in the head, will be summonsed to Lowell Juvenile Court, Stoneham police said.

Officers responding to a reported assault on Valley Road in Stoneham on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. met with the victim who had been hit by the bottle after the occupants of the vehicle called out his name, according to police.

An investigation led to the identification of the registered owner of the vehicle and the determination that the teenage Wakefield boy was in possession of the car at the time of the incident, police added.

The police department filed an application for a complaint against the juvenile, who is expected to appear in court for a clerk magistrates hearing.

