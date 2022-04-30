WALLINGFORD, CT. (AP) — A Wallingford man has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge after police said he was seen on video manhandling a Siberian husky puppy with its snout taped shut.

The 27-year-old man was released on $50,000 bond after his arrest Friday. He’s due in court May 25, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak to the allegations. No telephone number for his home could immediately be found.

Wallingford police said the town’s animal control office sought their help about a 7-month-old husky that was found to have fractures and injuries from what authorities described as “multiple traumatic events.”

Investigators unearthed video of a man hurling the little husky into a car while holding duct tape or something similar, police said.

“The husky attempted to leave the vehicle and could be seen with his snout taped shut,” police said in a statement, adding that the man then threw the dog back in the car.

Police took the dog for treatment. The animal will be put up for adoption once he recovers, which could take weeks or months.

