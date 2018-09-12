Police: Walmart shoplifters tried to steal clothes for upcoming court appearance

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple caught stealing clothes from a Walmart in Wareham Tuesday night told police that they needed to wear the items to an upcoming court appearance, officials said.

Officers responding to the store on Tobey Road for a report of a shoplifting incident in progress around 10 p.m. encountered 25-year-old Heather Murphy and 33-year-old Jason Willoughby just as they were leaving the store, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Murphy allegedly opened a handbag that she was holding, handed over clothes that she had attempted to steal and told officers she needed to wear them in court Wednesday.

Willoughby was found with shoes stuffed in his pants waistline and other stolen items were discovered in his car, according to police.

Murphy and Willoughby were both arrested on shoplifting charges.

The couple is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Wareham District Court.

