Police: Wanted burglars stab Pelham, NH homeowner twice after locking dog in closet

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men who broke into a Pelham, New Hampshire house stabbed the homeowner twice after locking his dog inside a closet, police said.

The 53-year-old homeowner arrived at his home on Koper Lane just after 7 p.m. when he noticed his dog was not barking and did not greet him at the door, according to police. He heard the dog scratching and found him locked in a closet.

Shortly after letting the dog out, two men tried running by the homeowner in an attempt to leave the house but a physical confrontation ensued, police said. The homeowner was allegedly stabbed twice during the encounter.

He called for emergency assistance and was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Massachusetts where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The homeowner described the suspects as a Caucasian male with longer hair and a Hispanic man with a red shirt, who were last seen fleeing out the back door of the home.

Salem police assisted Pelham police with a K9 track but the two men were not found.

The suspects were possibly picked up by a car on Route 38 near the Salem town line, police said.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal bureau.t. Anne Perriello, (603) 635-2411.

