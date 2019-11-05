Police: Wanted carjacking suspect injured car’s owner, hit multiple vehicles in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are searching for a carjacking suspect accused of injuring the car’s owner and hitting multiple vehicles in the South End on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of an unarmed carjacking in the area of 333 Massachusetts Ave. learned that the victim had been putting something in the trunk of his car when a man jumped in, locked the doors and began to drive away, Boston police said.

The victim allegedly jumped onto the hood of the car in an attempt to stop the suspect.

“It was just like a big thud. Just something like a ton of bricks falling off the roof,” Ben Davis, who lives near the crash scene said.”

NEW: surveillance video of a driver trying to stop someone from carjacking his car by jumping on the hood. #Boston #7news pic.twitter.com/IcPVkw7XIW — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 5, 2019

The carjacker then hit several parked cars in the area of 174 St. Botolph St. before fleeing on foot down a public alley toward Mass. Ave. Station, according to police.

“It was like in another car’s trunk. It was a pretty hard hit,” Davis said.

The car has been towed from the scene for police processing.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

NEW INFO: Boston police say crashes on St. Botolph street were the result of an attempted carjacking. @7News pic.twitter.com/BBycfXBLQF — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 5, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)