Police: Wanted carjacking suspect injured car’s owner, hit multiple vehicles in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a carjacking suspect accused of injuring the car’s owner and hitting multiple vehicles in the South End on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported unarmed carjacking in the area of 333 Massachusetts Ave. learned that the victim had been putting something in the trunk of his car when a man jumped in, locked the doors and began to drive away, Boston police said.

The victim allegedly jumped onto the hood of the car in an attempt to stop the suspect.

The carjacker then hit several parked cars in the area of 174 St. Bolton St. before fleeing on foot down a public alley, according to police.

The car has been towed from the scene for police processing.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

No additional information has been released.

Cars in the #SouthEnd smashed last night, person hit, taken to the hospital, expected to be ok. Working to get more details. @7News pic.twitter.com/CBuywOLf4J — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 5, 2019

