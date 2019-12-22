Police: Wanted fugitive arrested after loaded gun found during traffic stop

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Lynn man with three active warrants for his arrest was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop uncovered a loaded gun, officials said.

A trooper responding to an alert about a white Honda Accord about 3:30 p.m. spotted the vehicle on Route 95 southbound near Exit 35 in Woburn and stopped it in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to state police.

The driver, Ali McMillan, was arrested after officers allegedly found a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol with a defaced serial number in the vehicle.

He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Woburn District Court on charges of possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, possessing a firearm after three violent crime convictions, possessing ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, subsequent offense, and failure to stop for police.

