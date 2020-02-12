Police: Wanted fugitive arrested after stealing $35K in fragrances from NH Macy’s

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A wanted fugitive was nabbed in New York on Wednesday after detectives in New Hampshire uncovered evidence linking him to a massive fragrance heist at a Macy’s in Nashua last year, officials announced.

Jamel Flemming, 46, of Brooklyn, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a theft at the Macy’s on Daniel Webster Highway on Nov. 12, 2019, learned someone had stolen $35,000 in various fragrances, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Flemming after an investigation is said to have revealed that he was responsible for the alleged heist. Nashua police arrested Flemming at his home in Brooklyn around 5 p.m.

Flemming was taken into custody by the New York City Police Department on Feb. 3. He later waived extradition and was transported back to the Granite State with the assistance of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the alleged heist is asked to contact the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

The incident remains under investigation.

