Police: Wanted fugitive barricades himself in Middleborough home after shooting at officers

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) – Authorities are working to negotiate the peaceful surrender of an armed fugitive who opened fire on officers serving an arrest warrant in Middleborough Tuesday morning, triggering a shelter in place order for the neighborhood and a SWAT response, police said.

Middleborough police officers and deputies assigned to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department were serving an arrest warrant at 469 Wareham St. about 9:30 a.m. when the fugitive, whose name has not been released, fired on them with a long gun, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. None of the officers were struck.

After officers pulled back and established a perimeter around the house, the man barricaded himself inside, prompting officials to order a shelter in place for the area.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team has been called to the scene and authorities are working to “negotiate his peaceful and safe surrender,” Perkins said. Heavily armed officers could be seen assembling in the neighborhood and a state police helicopter has been called in to assist.

Multiple tactical vehicles could be seen surveying the property, providing cover for heavily-armed police officers, and ripping the doors and windows out of the house.

Authorities said they are hoping for a peaceful resolution to the hourslong standoff.

“I hope sincerely that nobody is hurt at the end of the day,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a late afternoon press conference. “I’m hopeful that there will be a quick resolution.”

Route 28 is closed in both directions between Interstate 495 and Spruce Street and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)