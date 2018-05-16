Police: Wanted fugitive barricades himself in Middleborough home after shooting at officers

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are working to negotiate the peaceful surrender of an armed fugitive who opened fire on officers serving an arrest warrant in Middleborough Tuesday morning, triggering a shelter in place order for the neighborhood and a SWAT response, police said.

Middleborough police officers and deputies assigned to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department were serving an arrest warrant at 469 Wareham St. about 9:30 a.m. when the fugitive, whose name has not been released, fired on them with a long gun, Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement. None of the officers were struck.

After officers pulled back and established a perimeter around the house, the man barricaded himself inside, prompting officials to order a shelter in place for the area.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team has been called to the scene and authorities are working to “negotiate his peaceful and safe surrender,” Perkins said. Heavily armed officers could be seen assembling in the neighborhood and a state police helicopter has been called in to assist.

Route 28 is closed in both directions between Interstate 495 and Spruce Street and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

MSP assets, including Air Wing, assisting @MiddleboroughPD on Wareham St with barricaded subject. Ramp I-495 NB to x.3 is closed. Middleborough PD is primary agency. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2018

Active incident on Wareham Street. Smith Street to Spruce Street SHELTER IN PLACE. All others please AVOID THE AREA at this time!! — Middleborough Police (@MiddleboroughPD) May 16, 2018

No traffic through on Wareham st at Spruce St. in #Middleboro. Reports of a barricaded suspect. Neighbors sheltering place. All others asked to avoid area. pic.twitter.com/m2zNFTVXTP — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) May 16, 2018

