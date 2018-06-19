Police: Wanted fugitive nabbed at Revere Beach MBTA station

A wanted fugitive was nabbed at the MBTA’s Revere Beach station last week after transit police spotted him trying to “piggyback” through a fare gate, authorities said.

Transit police officers patrolling the station about 5:50 p.m. Friday saw Jonathan Walsh, 36, of South Boston, try to walk in through a fare gate behind a paying customer, police said.

While speaking with Walsh, the officers found out he was wanted by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office on a fully extraditable warrant for larceny over $1,500. After he was placed under arrest, transit police say Walsh was found to be in possession of various narcotics for which he didn’t have a valid prescription.

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) -

