Police: Wanted fugitive nabbed in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man wanted on armed robbery charges in Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Traffic Enforcement Unit arrested Christian Noury, 22, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice related to warrants issued out of Winthrop and Boston, according to Nashua police.

He was ordered held without bail pending his extradition hearing on Thursday.

He is facing two counts of armed robbery, four counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and charges of resisting arrest, and destruction of property.

