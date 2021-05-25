Police: Wanted man arrested after standoff at NH hotel, acquaintance found hiding in woods with homemade explosive devices

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted for allegedly pointing a gun at police officer was arrested following a standoff at a hotel in New Hampshire on Monday and his acquaintance was busted after police found him hiding in the woods outside with homemade explosive devices, officials said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended upon Holiday Inn Express on South Porter Street in Manchester after learning that 30-year-old Brian Elliot was staying at the hotel, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Elliott, who allegedly refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside his room, was taken into a custody after crisis negotiators convinced him to leave.

Elliot had been on the run since since Saturday night when he pointed a gun at an officer during a traffic stop and fled, according to police.

Officials say 31-year-old Anthony Cook was later found lurking in the woods outside the hotel with homemade explosive devices and metallic knuckles.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Elliot called Cook to the scene at some point during the standoff.

Elliott is facing charges including felon in possession of a deadly weapon, as well as falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of controlled drugs.

Cook was arrested on charge including possession of an infernal machine, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and prowling.

It’s not clear when Elliot and Cook will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)