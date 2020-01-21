Police: Wanted man who forgot ‘he’s not a fish’ tried to hide in pond, got captured after coming up for air

(WHDH) — A wanted man who allegedly fled his workplace and tried to hide in a pond in an attempt to evade capture was busted last week when he came up for air during what police called a “not so great escape.”

Deputies attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a solar plant in Florida learned 36-year-old Christopher Booth, of MacClenny, had taken off due to his fear of going to jail, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

Booth, who was said to be wanted for selling methamphetamine, was later found hiding in a nearby pond.

“Now we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “He didn’t take into account he’s not a fish and had to come up for air and was quickly captured.”

Booth, still soaking wet, was loaded into a cruiser and taken to the Suwannee County Jail.

The sheriff’s office concluded its Facebook post by writing, “#actionmoviesarenotreallife #NotRambo #mistakesweremade #thatsnothowanyofthisworks #BreathingIsNotOptional.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)