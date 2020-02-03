Police: Wanted man who plowed into utility pole in Avon claimed he was choking

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were left without power for hours Monday after a wanted Randolph man plowed into utility poles in Avon.

Officers responding to reports of a single motor vehicle crash on Route 28 near the Randolph town line found two toppled utility poles and 55-year-old Dana Walcott inside a damaged vehicle, according to police.

Walcott told police he was choking at the time of the accident but was alert and conscious when officers arrived.

He was not injured and was taken into custody at the scene on a new and outstanding warrant for operating on a suspended license.

The incident remains under investigation.

It is unclear when service will be fully restored to the area.