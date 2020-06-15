Police: Wanted Mass. man arrested in NH after threatening women with knife

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A wanted Massachusetts man was arrested after he threatened two women with a knife during an argument in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said.

Kevin Jamar Porter, 38, of Sudbury, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Nashua Circuit Court as a fugitive from justice after allegedly violating terms of his probation that stem from a homicide charge in Massachusetts, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man fighting with two women in a building in the city around 7:20 a.m. learned Porter had threatened the victims with a knife and damaged a bedroom door, police said.

Police say Porter was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and crack.

Porter is facing charges including drug possession, criminal threatening, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be extradited to Massachusetts following his court appearance.

