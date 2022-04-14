NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WHDH) — A wanted Massachusetts man who drove his pickup truck at troopers in Westport was arrested following a chase that spanned three states and a standoff in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ian Grant, 36, of Dartmouth, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in New London Superior Court on charges of reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to drive in a proper lane, interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment, according to Connecticut State Police.

Grant was arrested around 2 p.m. after his pickup truck went off the road during a pursuit that crossed into North Stonington from Rhode Island, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police say the wild chain of events began around 11 a.m. when New Bedford officers attempted to stop Grant’s white Toyota Tacoma because he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness. Grant’s Dartmouth home was also said to be the site of a fire earlier in the morning.

courtesy photo

As he fled onto I-195 in Westport, Grant allegedly avoided a tire deflation device by driving into the median in the direction of troopers. State police say some troopers fired at Grant but he crashed into two cruisers and evaded capture by fleeing west on the eastbound side of the highway into oncoming traffic.

A short time later police in Rhode Island located Grant in Jamestown and began a pursuit on Route 1 that continued all the way into Connecticut.

Cruisers were ultimately able knock Grant’s truck off the road in the area of Route 2 in North Stonington and troopers from Connecticut and Rhode Island surrounded him.

A tactical team approached the truck, pulled Grant out, and took him into custody following an hourlong standoff, state police said.

Grant is expected to face additional charges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

He is currently being held on $200,000 bond.

The fire at Grant’s home remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)