Police: Wanted Shrewsbury bank robber nabbed in Framingham

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a 30-year-old Worcester man who they say robbed banks in both Framingham and Shrewsbury on Friday.

Officers responding to a robbery at a Santander branch on Maple Avenue just after 9 a.m. in Shrewsbury were told that a suspect, described as a white man wearing a Northface sweatshirt with brown hair and a beard, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to tellers demanding the money from them, according to police.

Almost an hour later, a suspect matching the description of the first robbery took money from tellers at a Citizens branch in Framingham, police said.

Shrewsbury police were notified when Framingham police arrested the suspect, identified as Christopher Brand, for robbery.

The Shrewsbury incident remains under investigation.

